Medina police make arrest in weekend mobile home fire

MEDINA, Tenn.-Police confirm an arrest in a weekend mobile home fire in Medina that left a woman homeless.

Medina police said they arrested 30-year-old Joesph Bortz, Monday, the day after the fire, on multiple charges including arson and aggravated assault on an officer.

According to the police report, when officers arrived to question Bortz he started shouting racial slurs, admitted starting the fire and fought the officer when he tried to arrest him. Bortz was booked into the Gibson County jail.