Police: Man charged with DUI in Tennessee flees hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A man who police say crashed a car into a north Tennessee house allegedly “walked off” from the hospital where he was treated.

Knoxville Police Department Sgt. John Shelton tells the Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2rIVo7B) that around 3:20 a.m. Monday, 29-year-old Amari Beal struck a tree, a fence, two motorcycles and another vehicle before crashing his car into the home. Beal was the only person injured.

Responders took Beal to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Knoxville police spokesman Darrell DeBusk says that Beal was “placed on hold,” meaning the hospital was supposed to contact police after he was treated. However, Beal left the hospital and is still at large.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan Wyatt says Beal was discharged, but didn’t give further information.

It’s unclear if Beal has an attorney.