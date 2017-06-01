Scattered Storms Will Be Possible This Weekend

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. Thursday

We’ve seen scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and lingering after dusk in West Tennessee over the past few days. Today has been no different as scattered showers and thunderstorms are currently over various parts of West Tennessee. Some of these thunderstorms could produce small hail and gusty winds but the risk for severe weather is low. Stay weather aware!

TONIGHT

Under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, calm conditions are in the forecast with light winds. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s at the coolest point of the night. Stray showers and thunderstorms will remain possible into Friday morning though they should gradually get weaker after sunset.

Expect another hot and humid day tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Some areas may even approach 90°F! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible but the chance for rain will increase toward the end of the weekend. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on the forecast, and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

