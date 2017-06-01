‘Taste of Jackson’ is underway downtown

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual favorite is underway at the West Tennessee Farmer’s Market in downtown Jackson.

“A Taste of Jackson and West Tennessee” benefiting the March of Dimes is drawing hungry folks from around the area.

The event gives residents a chance to sample the work of local chefs and restaurants. The money to get in goes to the March of Dimes, supporting research that saves the lives of babies across the Volunteer State.

The event lasts until 8 p.m. Admission is $35.

