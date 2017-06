Two vehicles crash in parking lot of north Jackson restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn. –Police respond to a crash in the parking lot of a north Jackson restaurant.

Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday at TGI Friday’s.

Officers say a pickup truck and sedan were involved in the crash.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was hurt and complained of back and shoulder pain.

No word yet on the cause of that crash.