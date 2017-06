Visit historic homes in Brownsville during weekend tours

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. –Visit historic homes right here in west Tennessee.

On Saturday, June 3, The Haywood Heritage Foundation will host its First Historic Home Tour.

That’ll run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Brownsville.

All of the homes on tour are in the College Hill Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Tickets range from $25 to $35 each.

For more information, call (731) 780-1966.