Votes cast for second time in search for new Haywood Co. school superintendent

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.-A new vote in the search for a new superintendent of the Haywood County School District.

According to a school board member, during Thursday night’s specially called meeting, the board voted aloud, choosing the same 4 candidates as they did last week during a controversial secret ballot process.

During Thursday’s 10-minute meeting Yvette Blue, Dr. Jerry Pyron, Joey Hassell and Dr. Ray Hill were again chosen as finalists.

Interviews are set for next week.