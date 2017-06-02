1 dead in Madison Co. wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Friday morning wreck in southwest Madison County leaves one man dead.

The wreck shut down one lane of Riverside Drive for several hours.

Ken Hinson said he saw first responders rushing to the scene. “Two sheriffs come flying by,” he said. “They were headed southbound.”

Investigators said the wreck happened around 6:45 a.m. Friday. “A Ford Ranger had driven off the road and hit a mailbox, hit a utility pole that resulted in the fatality,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Tom Mapes said.

Mapes said Walter Rick Hall, 69, of Medon, died in the crash. “He was transported by EMS to the emergency room at Jackson Madison County General where he was pronounced dead,” Mapes said.

Jackson Energy Authority confirmed nine customers lost power. Workers spent hours making repairs.

Mapes said they are not sure what caused the crash. “You don’t know whether it’s speeding or a health issue or you just don’t know,” he said. “It’s too early to tell.”

Mapes said the road is winding, bumpy and difficult. Hinson called it dangerous. “Speed limit’s 40, but people do 55, 60 miles an hour and they don’t know this road and it’ll get away from you quick,” Hinson said.

The crash is still under investigation.

JEA said the power should now be back on for the customers in that area.