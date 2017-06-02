4 suspects in custody after Lexington drug investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Four suspects are in custody Friday after what members of the community say have been years of suspicious activity at a house in Lexington.

“This morning at about 7 a.m., our narcotics agents conducted a joint operation with us and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, executing a search warrant at residence 234 Westwood Drive here in Lexington,” Capt. Jeff Middleton of the Lexington Police Department said.

That house in Lexington is where police arrested Jonathan Pearson, 35, Sarah Debold, 29, Timothy Hayes, 25, and Timothy Clark, 39, Friday morning after a monthlong investigation.

“We recovered drugs. We recovered guns and other evidence related to narcotic sales and distribution from that house,” Capt. Middleton said.

Members of the community say they’ve seen suspicious activity going on around the home for years now, and are just glad to see something done about it.

“It takes some time to gain the proof that we need to be able to successfully process these cases in court, and this morning was the end of that phase with the execution of the search warrant, and we got exactly what we expected to find,” Capt. Middleton said.

Investigators say the suspects are charged with various drug counts including the manufacturing, dealing, sale and possession of meth and marijuana.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says the four individuals arrested Friday morning are currently being held at the Henderson County Criminal Justice Center. They are scheduled to appear June 13 in General Sessions Court in Lexington.