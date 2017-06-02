Area wrestlers fight to help save a life

TRENTON, Tenn. — Fist flew and punches were thrown in a wrestling match with real meaning, Friday night. Each of the wrestlers came out in support of a man battling cancer since 2003.

Former wrestler Tim White had to retire from the ring to concentrate on his fight for his life. His four sons are now wrestling and for the first time, fought each other during his benefit.

The men thought it would be a fitting tribute to their day to raise money doing something they all love.

“We all ended up in this business because of him,” said Jeremy White. “We made a vow to keep his legacy alive and that’s what we’re doing tonight.”

You can catch the White brothers and other local wrestlers every Saturday night in Trenton throughout the year.