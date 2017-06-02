Chance for Thunderstorms This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:20 p.m. Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in southwest Tennessee were slowly moving northeast. The latest weather data suggests that, once again, most of West Tennessee may get by with a dry day, but those that do get rain could have heavy down pours with the strongest storms even producing small hail and gusty winds. There’s a potential for more of that this weekend.

TONIGHT

Whatever showers and thunderstorms are left in West Tennessee this evening will gradually dissipate after sunset leaving us with a mainly dry night. Conditions will be mild and muggy with overnight lows in the lower to middle 60s with calm winds.

Expect another hot and humid day tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Sunday with a slightly higher chance for rain on Sunday. Some thunderstorms could become strong at times producing small hail and gusty winds so stay weather aware!

