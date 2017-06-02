Death in Martin Dollar General fire ruled accidental

MARTIN, Tenn. — Investigators have determined the 2016 death of a woman in a Dollar General store fire was accidental.

Ruby Rachel Tackett, 59, of Martin died during the July 27, 2016, fire at the Dollar General located at 112 Regina Street.

Authorities have determined the death was accidental and caused by “thermal burns and smoke inhalation” from the fire in the building, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

No wounds or injuries other than those caused by the fire were found, the release states. There also was reportedly no evidence of anyone else’s involvement in her death.

The Martin Police Department, Tennessee Fire Investigative Services, ATF, TBI and the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office all investigated the incident, according to the release.