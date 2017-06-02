Former Friendship police chief arraigned in court

ALAMO, Tenn. — A police commissioner and former police chief accused of dealing drugs has many Crockett County residents shocked.

Johnny Elmore, 77, appeared Friday morning before a judge.

“A criminal, just like the criminals they are arresting,” Crockett County resident Monica Blankenship said. “So disappointing. It’s just very disappointing.”

Former Friendship police chief Johnny Elmore is accused of dealing drugs after an undercover drug operation began investigating him in April.

Elmore served as the police chief for more than 25 years and is currently an alderman and police commissioner.

But on Tuesday he found himself behind bars after he was indicted by a Crockett County grand jury.

Some residents in Crockett County said it’s concerning an officer of the law has been charged with such a serious crime.

“If someone has a drug problem or a drug situation, those are the people that you call,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship said she drives through the small city of Friendship every day on her way to work.

“But to actually have someone in the police force selling drugs is sad,” she said. “Who do they think they are, about the law?”

Elmore is currently out on bond and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His next court date is set for Oct. 10.

We spoke to the mayor of Friendship on this issue. He said Elmore has been retired as the police chief for 20 years but always did great work for the police department.