Hundreds gather for the Grand Ole Relay

ALAMO, Tenn. — Hundreds from across Crockett County were in Alamo Friday evening to celebrate lives and honor those who lost their battle with cancer, as part of the Crockett County Relay for Life.

Luminaries decorated for someone touched by cancer lined the path that was walked by participants. Survivors took part in the “Survivors Walk” to begin the fundraising relay. Caregivers were also honored.

“Tonight is about coming together,” said Jaida Ward, Co-Chairman of Relay for Life. “Our goal is to raise $90,000 and I’m pretty sure we’re going to make that happen.”

All the money raised goes to the American Cancer Society in support of research and programs to help those battling the disease.