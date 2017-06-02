Make-A-Wish & Robinson Toyota grant dream vacation for local teen

JACKSON, Tenn. — There were smiles galore at a west Jackson car dealership Friday, and it was all because of a very special teenager.

McKayla Vaughn, 15, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, learned her wish is coming true.

Robinson Toyota sponsored her as the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her request for a trip to Hawaii.

The girl’s family told her that Dad was at the dealership looking for a truck.

“I’m happy to know that everybody came together and done this for me,” Vaughn said. “Thank you!”

“To get to do something she wants to do that she’s never been able to do before, and there’s not really words to describe that kind of feeling,” Robinson Toyota Assistant Manager Joseph Robinson said.

The family will leave for Hawaii later this month.