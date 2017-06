Mugshots : Madison County : 6/01/17 – 6/02/17

1/19 Wesley Langford Domestic assault

2/19 Willie Jones Driving on revoked license

3/19 William Arnold Failure to appear

4/19 Virginia Fletcher Violation of probation



5/19 Travon Roberson Violation of probation

6/19 Tramaine Croom Violation of probation

7/19 Phillip Williams Violation of probation

8/19 Perish Tyus Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/19 Pamisha Pittman Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/19 Nancy Prather Failure to comply

11/19 Michael Edwards Failure to appear

12/19 Megan Blacklance Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/19 Lisa Golden Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/19 Lillian May Public intoxication

15/19 Leonard Merriweather III Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/19 Jesus Perez-Hernandez Aggravated assault



17/19 Jennifer Reed Failure to comply

18/19 Eduardo Morales Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/19 Curdarius Cross Violation of community corrections







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/01/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/02/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.