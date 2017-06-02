National speech and debate tournament wraps up on Union campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University has been abuzz this week. Hundreds of students and their parents from around the country descended on the north Jackson campus as part of the National Invitational Tournament of Champions.

Five hundreds and sixty-four home school students participated in the debate and speech competition. Beginning in 2009, it’s held at different locations each year. Organizers say more and more children continue to participate.

It’s a competition that took a lot of local help as well. Tournament director Melrae Ambs said, “There were 470 community members from right here in Tennessee who came out to this event and judged for us.”

The competition began on Monday with the final events scheduled for Saturday. Winners will get a trophy and some scholarships will be awarded.