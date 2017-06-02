Raid at local barbershop; people taken into custody

JACKSON, Tenn — Heavily armed officers executed warrants at a downtown barbershop. But caught up in the rush were some people who were innocently just getting a hair cut.

Community member, Shelia Godwin said, “I was driving through the parking lot and all I saw was undercover agents, dogs, paddy wagons and I said, ‘What is this going on!'”

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, investigators with the Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit raided Master Kutts barber shop at the corner of North Royal and East Main Streets. The area was filled with officers, sheriff’s deputies, police vehicles and bystanders watching it all unfold.

“I stopped. I looked. And I saw a lot of guys sitting outside in handcuffs.” Godwin explained.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s office there were multiple people taken into custody, but no exact number was given. Although law enforcement had multiple people handcuffed outside of the business, they let the ones go who had no involvement. Godwin said some of the people handcuffed had nothing to do with the drug bust.

“I saw someone I knew that was handcuffed they let go that was probably getting his hair cut. He’s an employee of the city.”

Some residents said the incident is not a reflection of the community they’re apart of. “This is not east Jackson.” Godwin explained. “We want something better. We want some investments from the city and county and not like this.”

Despite the very public way officers went about Friday’s raid they’re staying very tight lipped about exactly why they were there, and who was actually arrested. They also wouldn’t say if anything was seized or found inside the business.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News would like to stress just because you may have seen someone in handcuffs or with their hands bound that doesn’t mean the individual was actually arrested Friday night. We’ll update you as soon as those names are released.