Steamy Afternoon With Popcorn T-Storms Possible

Weather Update 12:40 PM

Well it’s another steamy afternoon across West Tennessee. Temps are rapidly climbing through the 70s and will top out in the upper 80s. There is a bit more sunshine this afternoon than anticipated. We may come mighty close to the 90° mark today. We’ll be keeping a close eye on radar this afternoon. There are mesoscale, or outflow boundaries that should be present across much of the southern half of West Tennessee from this morning’s convection in northern Mississippi. Some storms may be on the strong side with heavy rain and small hail possible. Overall the severe threat is not all that high today.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in this afternoon to have the next look at the complete forecast. Everyone have a wonderful weekend.

Moe Shamell

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Moe

Facebook – facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Email – mshamell@wbbjtv.com