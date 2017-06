West Tennessee Baseball All-Star rosters announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee All-Star baseball rosters were released Friday morning. Leading the two teams will be Bethel’s head coach, Rusty Thomspn and Freed-Hardeman’s head coach, Jonathan Estes. The teams are as followed:

Gray Team:

Riley Jenkins, Adamsville

Chaseton Whitten, McNairy Central

Devon Stafford, West Carroll

Ethan Richardson, Peabody

Addison Carmack, Dyer Co.

Drake Thompson, Scotts Hill

Trent Kissell, Ripley

Mac Hicks, Gibson Co.

Tylan Johnson, Lexington

Darius Bomer, Lexington

Ben Clift, Huntingdon

Thomas Stevens, McNairy Central

Will Pickard, Peabody

Cameron Oliver, Milan

Brandon Degnegard

Sidney Rickman, McNairy Central

Red Team:

Zach Dodson, Huntingdon

Chance Gibson, South Gibson

Carter Holt, Jackson Christian

Connor Creasy, Milan

Logan Roberts, McNairy Central

Brian Napoli, Chester Co.

Tyner Hughes, Gibson Co.

Dylan Lott, Adamsville

Evan Gilliam, Lexington

Mason Holden, Milan

Mikey Draeger, Lexington

Trey Beecham, Chester Co.

Rhett Peel, University School of Jackson

Ray Parker, Dyersburg

Cannon Duke, Riverside

Drake Smith, Riverside