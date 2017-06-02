Win a trip to Disney at the Generals Star Wars night

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals will be holding their annual Star Wars night Saturday, June 3 at the Ballpark. All fans who attend the game will have a chance to go home with a free trip to Disney courtesy of the Generals. General manager, Jason Compton, explains why Star Wars night is his favorite night.

“It’s something that people of all ages and kids all enjoy so it’s kind of combining that with Jackson Generals baseball and it’s just a fun night,” Compton said.

The first 1,000 fans in the gate will receive a Generals game replica t-shirt while all fans will receive a colored card with a chance of winning that vacation. Throughout the night colors will be eliminated and ten members will be called on the field prior to the firework show where they will find out who takes home the free trip.

First pitch is set for 6:05.