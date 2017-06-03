The Little Miss Hub City pageant takes place on Sunday; 3 former winners stop by the station

JACKSON, Tenn — Historic First Baptist Church will present the 45th annual Little Miss Hub City Scholarship Pageant Sunday June 4, 2016 at 4:00 pm at the church. This year’s pageant will consist of 16 contestants from the ages of 3-12. There will be three divisions for contestants. Three queens will be crowed. Talent will be displayed by the contestants. Entertainment will be provided by the the youth department.

Special guest will be Toya Hamlett. Ms. Tennessee Plus 2015 and Ayanna Campbell, Miss Bronze West Tennessee 2017 and Miss Debutante Cotillion 2017.