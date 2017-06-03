Madison co. sheriff’s office searching for escaped trustee

JACKSON, Tenn — Police are searching for an escaped trustee that was last seen Saturday morning. The Madison County Sheriff’s office said Christopher Douglas Somerville, 41, escaped from East Main street Saturday morning while doing yard work.

Somerville asked for a ride in a van to Carroll county, and later confessed he was incarcerated. The driver kicked him out the vehicle on Greggs Chapel road. Somerville was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He’s described as a white male, 6 ft, weighing 180 lbs.

Somerville was incarcerated for possession of methamphetamine.

If you have any information you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 423-6000 or Crimestoppers.

We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.