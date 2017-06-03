Martin Fire Department investigates incident at Royal King; Confirm no explosion took place

MARTIN, Tenn– Officials say the Martin Fire Department responded to the Rural King late Friday night.

Fire Chief Jamie Summers says a reaction from chemicals inside the building made an explosive sound but there was not an explosion at the site.

Summers confirmed at least five people suffered minor injures.

Fire officials are currently assessing the situation.

WBBJ is working to learn more information and will update this as new information becomes available.