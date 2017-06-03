A Soggy End To The Weekend

Weather Update 11:26 PM CDT:

Most of the activity that bubbled up this evening has dissipated with the loss of the sun this evening. Without the support of the upper atmosphere it’ll be tough for any convection to continue at least in the short term this evening. It’ll be a warm evening though only dropping to around 69-70 degrees.

A broad upper level low will move from the Southern Plains into lower to Mid-Mississippi River Valley Sunday. As the low pressure rotates northeast, it will push multiple waves of energy through West Tennessee. The waves will interact with a moist and unstable environment that will be in place causing scattered showers/storms to overspread the area by late morning. That process will continue pretty much most of the afternoon. By early Monday, a cold front will drop down from the Ohio Valley. The front will refocus thunderstorms again for Monday. Behind the cold front a much drier and less humid air mass will move in for Tuesday through Thursday. In fact, the whole week looks quiet.

