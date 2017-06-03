Growing Flash Flood Threat, Better Weather Soon.

Weather Update 10 p.m. Sunday:

A broad upper level low will move from the Southern Plains into lower to Mid-Mississippi River Valley Sunday. By early Monday, a cold front will drop down from the Ohio Valley.

**Interaction between the cold front and very deep rich moist air will produce rainfall rates in some storms overnight at 2 inches per hour. Therefore, a flood threat is growing for northern counties in west Tennessee. Timing will be overnight into Monday.

*VIPIRCAST Showing A Trend Towards Cooler Temperatures, Winds Shifting From The North, and Less Humid Weather Tuesday through Friday.

Behind the cold front a much drier and less humid air mass will move in for Tuesday through Thursday. In fact, the whole week looks quiet.

