Bolivar’s Christmas in June benefits historic homes

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Christmas might still be six months away, but the holiday came a little early this year for folks in Bolivar.

A local group is using the holiday to save beloved pieces of history throughout Hardeman County.

“We’ve got a wide variety of anything Christmas” said Ken Savage, president of the county’s Association for the Preservation of Tennessee Antiques chapter.

All of the proceeds will help preserve the Little Courthouse Museum and a historic house in town, known to many as The Pillars.

“It’s important to save all our old buildings because they are historic, they all have a story to tell,” he said.

Hardeman County is rich in history, but in order to keep it alive the APTA relies on fundraisers like this one.

“If we don’t raise money for them, sooner or later they will be gone,” said Ken’s wife, Debra Savage.

Ken Savage said the little courthouse museum is the oldest log cabin courthouse in Tennessee, and one of three in the nation.

“This belonged to Thomas Hardeman,” he said. “He was the first county court clerk of Hardeman County, and that’s how we got our name.”

He said the buildings show a glimpse into how people lived in different eras, and they are learning tools that should not be forgotten.

“If you don’t learn from the past we are doomed to repeat some of it, and some of it, I don’t think we need to repeat,” he said.

The pop-up Christmas shop will be open every Friday and Saturday in June.

The APTA’s next fundraiser will feature historic home tours in the fall.