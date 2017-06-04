Eagle Scout Troop gives back to Fire Station in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. – Madison county Fire Station 15 got a makeover this afternoon thanks to the hard volunteer work of local boy scouts.

Troop 203 Eagle Scout candidate Eric Greene initiated the parking lot resurfacing idea. Several boys scouts and their families came out to participate in this community service project that Greene says, means a lot to him.

“I want to be a fireman,” said Greene. “I’m in an after school program where I actually go and train with the fire department, and that’s what I want to do for a career, so I talked to them about it and this is the best option we found.”

Greene says it feels good to be working outside with his friends and family while helping others. He says, he also plans on paving the driveway at Madison County Fire Station 3.