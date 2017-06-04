Hundreds watch wrestling royalty battle inside the ring

JACKSON, Tenn — Hundreds of west Tennesseans gathered inside the Oman arena to see wrestling royalty, WWE Hall of Famers hit the mat.

These are names familiar to anyone in west Tennessee who grew up watching wrestling: Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, Koko B Ware, Jimmy Hart, and Superstar Bill Dundee, known as the million dollar quartet of wrestling, battled it out inside the ring.

The arena was filled with fans waiting to see their favorites. “Jerry Lawler, Jimmy Hart and a lot of people.” Attendee, Ahmad Porter said.

“I said we going to see Jerry Lawler tonight. I said I don’t know how old he is, but we gone go see what he gone do.” Another attendee, Winfred Forrest explained.

“Bill Dundee is here.” Attendee, Caroline Carpenter said. “And I’m excited because everyone here that I love is here.”

Organizers with USA Championship Wrestling said the theme for the show is “Saturday Memories”.

“That’s what we did every Saturday morning growing up waiting on the wrestlers to come on.” Forrest said.

Wrestlers battled it out in the ring while fans cheered for their favorites, and had words for their… well not so favorites. Saturday’s show brought back something the city hasn’t seen in a long time.

Promoter, Tom Simon said “Best part about it is tonight it’ll be the first time in 15 years there has been a still cage match in Jackson, Tennessee here at the Oman arena. For many, it wasn’t their first time watching a wrestling match.

“Every time we come to wrestling, every time the bell rings everybody screams and we have fun.” Carpenter said.

No matter if you’re ringside, or high up in the stands the action packed show brought a good time.

“It’s just great to be here and to enjoy the crowd.” Forrest said.

There were also many other big names in the wrestling world there signing autographs and meeting with fans. USA Championship Wrestling will be back in Jackson Saturday, July 8th and the theme is Rock-n-Roll.