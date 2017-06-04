Local young ladies grace the aisles for the Little Miss Hub City Scholarship Pageant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sixteen local ladies dressed up to compete in the Little Miss Hub City Scholarship Pageant Sunday afternoon at the Historic First Baptist Church in Downtown Jackson.

“The importance of this pageant is to give our young ladies an outlet to express themselves,” said Christine Hart, chairperson for the Little Miss Hub City Pageant.

The pageant had three divisions including Wee Miss, Little Miss, and Junior Miss which included a talent competition.

“It might be a creative dance, it might be an original poem, it might be a vocal an instrumental selection,” Hart said.

All contestants, hoping to impress the judges and go home with a crown.

“We’re looking at poise, personality, their charm, the way they carry themselves, their appearance…” said Carolyn Carter, a Wee Miss Hub City Judge.

Representatives say, the queen of the Junior Miss Competition will also be awarded a 500 dollar scholarship.

“That scholarship will be in wait, and while she finishes her high school education,” Hart said, “and the church will award the scholarship to the institution of her choice.”

Past contestants from the Little Miss Hub City Pageant say, from their experience, no matter what place you come in, every participant leaves a winner.

“You’re still a winner regardless. You’re still a queen. You’re still a princess no matter what, and just do your best and give it your all,” said Ayanna Campbell, past pageant participant.

Pageant representatives say, next year in place of this pageant they plan on doing something different but will keep the focus on the youth and children of their church and community. Church members tell us the pageant has been a part of the Historic First Baptist Church since 1969.