Madison Academic celebrates reunion for Jackson High School Alumni

JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson High School classmates take a trip down memory lane with an all class reunion.

The event was held at Madison Academic, which used to be Jackson High school from 1929 to 1970.

Organizers say having a reunion for all classes gives them a chance to catch up and reminisce on high school experiences.

Alumni filled the auditorium as they honored one of their very own Jesse Bryon, who taught theater and drama for the high school and Lambuth college.

“He helped start the Jackson Theater Guild so there are a lot of people who’s lives he touched who helped them along their way to becoming maybe famous or at least pursuing a career in the dramatic arts,” said Mimi Allen.

Organizers say as long as the building is still standing they will continue to host an all class reunion the first Saturday in June every year.