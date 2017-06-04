Runners show off their colors for the Therapy and Learning Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — The streets were filled with color Saturday afternoon as people of all ages came together for the Therapy and Learning Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Well, as you see, it’s really colorful,” said fundraiser attendee Kaylee Mayfield.

Mayfield is just one of the hundreds who ran, walked, and splashed through the 5K and one mile fun run Saturday morning, benefiting Therapy and Learning Center.

Participants we spoke with said they were having a great time at the fourth annual Splash and Dash, while also benefiting an important, good cause.

“I’ve always had a special place in my heart for special needs children, and it feels wonderful to be able to help them,” said fundraiser participant Molly Youngerman.

Representatives say, this fundraiser helps the Learning Center pay for equipment and supplies that are used everyday by their children and adult members. However, they say, that isn’t the only purpose of the fundraiser.

“The most important thing is that we’re able to tell our story of what we do, highlight some of the families that we serve, and, in the process, educate the community about the importance of our services,” said Ron Kwasigroh, director of Therapy and Learning Center.

As they dashed toward the finish line, participants were splashed with colored powder, paint, silly string, confetti and a foam cannon.

“I like the foam and the fire truck,” said fundraiser attendee Alissa Warren, “and I like the fire truck because obviously it cools you off. The foam was just fun to go through.”

“Well, it’s kind of sticky and silly, but its fun,” said Mayfield.

Participants said, they are proud to show off their colors around town.

“…go around Jackson and look as crazy as we can, have people ask what you’re supporting, means a lot to spread the word,” said Holly Ward, a fundraiser attendee.

Proceeds from the fundraiser come from local sponsors and race participants. If you are interested in learning more about the Therapy and Learning Center and the services they provide, go to http://www.wth.org/childrens-center/therapy-learning-center