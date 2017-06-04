UPDATE: Madison co. sheriff’s office finds escaped trustee

JACKSON, Tenn — Police have caught an escaped trustee who’s been on the run for the past two days.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office said Christopher Douglas Somerville, 41, was found at East Shore Lane off Watson road in Madison County at 8:16 pm this Sunday evening.

He did not resist arrest and came forward when found. He was later transported to the Criminal Justice Center in town.

Somerville escaped from East Main street Saturday morning while doing yard work. He asked for a ride in a van to Carroll County, and later confessed he was incarcerated. The driver kicked him out the vehicle on Greggs Chapel road.

Madison County PIO Tom Mapes said Somerville will face additional charges for escaping which have yet to be determined.