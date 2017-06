American Job Center in Jackson to host hiring event today

JACKSON, Tenn. –If you’re searching for a new career, this event is for you.

The Tennessee American Job Center in Jackson will host a hiring event Monday, June 5 at the center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

That’ll run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

More then 22 employers are set to participate, including FedEx, Lowe’s, and Freed-Hardeman University.

Be sure to bring your resume.

For more information, call (731) 660-8198.