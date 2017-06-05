Carroll County woman accused of embezzlement from employer, enters plea

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-A Carroll County woman at the center of an embezzlement investigation enters a plea deal in court, Monday.

Anita Lane entered a guilty plea to the Class-B felony. She was originally charged with a more serious count, but agreed to a plea deal to the lesser count.

Lane said she had memory loss after an attempted suicide last year. She is accused of embezzling money from her former employer, The Markham Company. It will be just more than a month before Lane learns her punishment.