Crime Stoppers annual gold tournament raises funds for organization

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson-Madison County Crime Stoppers teed up Monday to raise money to keep tips coming in and cash rewards going out.

The non-profit hosted its 24th annual golf tournament at Jackson National Golf Club.

The group had 31 teams compete, which they said is the most teams they have ever had.

They hoped to raise $24,000, with all the money going toward the reward fund.

“It’s really important to the sheriff’s office and the police department because sometimes that have a crime they have no leads on no suspects on and we may have video and we run it on Crime Stoppers, somebody sees the crime or knows about it and they can make an arrest,” said Mike Johnson with Crime Stoppers.

According to Johnson, Crime Stoppers usually gives out 1,300 to 1,500 per month in reward money.