Former doctor Omar Ahmad released on insanity plea

JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Jackson doctor, Omar Ahmad charged with threatening a judge is free, after a Monday afternoon court hearing.

Last October, Ahmad was charged for harassment and retaliation after being accused of making death treats to Judge Christy Little on Facebook. A doctor from Western Mental Health testified he has shown progress throughout his treatment and has acknowledged his delusions. Ahmad has spent the last six months in the Madison County jail. Monday, Judge Don Allen accepted his not guilty plea by reason of insanity.

“He is ordered to comply with his mandatory outpatient treatment plan, ordered to take medications as prescribed, and certainly if there’s any problems, certainly we may have to revisit this at some point,” Madison County Circuit Court Judge Don Allen said.

His outpatient treatment will begin immediately at Pathways. As part of his release, Ahmad cannot communicate with Judge Little or USJ, where he was arrested, accused of making a threat. And he must attend weekly counseling sessions.