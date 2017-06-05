Girl Scout cookies are feeding the homeless in Tennessee

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – More than 5,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were transformed into food for homeless children through a partnership between a troop and a school district.

After a banner year of cookie sales, troop leaders from the Eagleville School reached out to Rutherford County Schools’ ATLAS program to fill weekend backpacks for children in need. The Daily News Journal reports (http://on.dnj.com/2sIb87x) ATLAS is the district’s homeless education program.

Troop leaders Jenifer Herrington and Ashlee Shapcott were working with the girls to earn a philanthropy badge when members learned there are over 1,200 homeless students in the school system. The two leaders purchased $1,300 of food that went to feeding sites.

Debbie Mankin, the ATLAS assistant, says the 12 girls assembled bags with the help of their mothers, which were delivered Thursday.