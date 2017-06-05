Gov. Haslam on state-wide tour promoting benefits of Improve Act

UNION CITY, Tenn.-Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam holds a news conference Monday in Union City to talk about his ‘Improve Act’ and its impact on West Tennessee.

The governor visited the site that will become Interstate 69, which will connect Obion county to the vital north-south corridor.

The improve act is raising gas prices by 6 cents to help fund a backlog of road projects throughout the state.

“With this now we can tell people, you want to locate here, we’ll get you to market whether you’re a farmer or manufacturer or retailer, as quick as we can,” said Governor Haslam.

The governor also visited Nashville and Chattanooga Monday as he continues to promote his new bill.