Heaven’s Cradle Twilight Run to benefit local families

JACKSON, Tenn. –Run a 5K to benefit local families.

On Thursday, June 8, Heaven’s Cradle will host the Twilight Run and Downtown Rendezvous.

Events kick off at 5:00 p.m. at The Amp in downtown Jackson.

The 5K and 1-mile races cost $30.

Participants not wanting to run can buy dinner for $10.

Heaven’s Cradle provides assistance to families suffering the loss of their baby.