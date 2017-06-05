High schools in Tennessee’s largest system being audited

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – High school transcripts from Tennessee’s largest school system are being audited for irregularities after a grading dispute at a school.

Tennessee’s Department of Education said in a statement Monday that the independent audit of Shelby County Schools was mutually agreed upon by the state and the school district.

The statement says the state and district will receive results of the outside audit at the same time, and a decision on what steps to take will be decided then.

The audit comes after the new principal at Trezevant High School, Ronnie Mackin, found grading discrepancies and reported them to officials in September.

Mackin sent a resignation letter to the district Thursday. The district says claims of questionable practices by current or former staff members have been investigated or are under investigation.