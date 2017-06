Highway 70 Yard Sale kicks off later this week

JACKSON, Tenn. –Calling all bargain hunters!

Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10, The 14th Annual Highway 70 Yard Sale will run here in west Tennessee.

Treasure hunters, collectors, and flea market lovers will gather for the sale, which runs between Memphis and Nashville.

At the sale, you can find all kinds of antiques, clothes, jewelry, and more.

Sales starts at 7:00 a.m.