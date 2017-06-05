Lifeline Blood Services in critical need of summer donors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Summer might be an exciting time for some of us, but while many are planning to hit the pool or go on vacations, employees at Lifeline Blood Services are hoping people don’t forget the importance of giving blood.

Mark McLeary donated platelets at the clinic Monday morning.

“I started giving because my mother had cancer, and when she had cancer she had to have a lot of blood,” he said.

McLeary donates to the clinic every two weeks. He said the process is practically painless, and more than anything, rewarding.

“You don’t know when you are going to be in an accident or anything,” he said. “If you don’t donate, it’s not going to be there for anybody.”

But with summer right around the corner, employees say they are in need of more donors as they are critically low on at least four types of blood.

Lifeline employees said it’s always harder for the clinic to get blood donations in the summer.

The clinic’s PR coordinator, Cherie Parker, said that’s because people are out of their normal routines during the summer.

“We need to stress that the need for blood never takes a vacation,” she said. “So that’s why we are really pushing to make sure we have those donor chairs filled every day.”

In order to avoid the summertime slump, the clinic is taking to a new strategy.

“We decided to give away a Polaris Ranger 500 donated by Bob’s House of Honda,” she said. “This is something we’ve never tried before, so we are excited.”

But for donors like Mark McLeary, it’s not just about the prize, but knowing you’re helping someone in need.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “If you can give, you’re a blessing to everyone else.”

The clinic says they are critically low on O negative, A negative, B negative and O positive blood types.

Anyone who donates during June or July will be entered in the contest to win the Polaris Ranger 500.

Employees say the winner will be announced early August.