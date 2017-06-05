Longtime anchor Keli McAlister announces upcoming departure from WBBJ

JACKSON, Tenn. — Longtime WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Keli McAlister shared a message with our viewers Friday evening about her decision to leave the station.

“Never could I have imagined how I would change in a split second. Ask me before my son was born last November and I would have told you — I’ll go to my grave with a notebook and microphone in my hand. News is in my blood. Working as a journalist for two decades is a privilege and a passion I feel blessed to have realized. But it doesn’t even come close to being a mother.

For that reason, I have decided to leave WBBJ. My last day is still a few weeks away, but after eight and a half years together (this time around) I wanted to share the news sooner rather than later.

Anyone who has embarked on the path of parenthood knows your priorities change. As mothers, everything from our bodies to our spirits are transformed when our children arrive.

After returning from maternity leave, my evenings spent preparing the news or covering breaking news or severe weather events have become tougher because it’s dinner time, bath time and bed time spent away from my husband and son. That has forced me to make the very tough decision to take another path.

The trust you’ve given me to deliver your news is something I never have, nor will take for granted. Thank you for inviting me into your home every evening, for letting me be part of your family. It is a privilege I will always cherish.”