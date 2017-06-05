Ripley police officer charged with paying for sex while on duty

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Ripley police officer is facing charges after a TBI investigation.

Donald Bonds, 49, a lieutenant with the Ripley Police Department, was indicted Monday on four counts of official misconduct and two counts of patronizing prostitution, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI began investigating Bonds March 27 on allegations of sexual misconduct, according to the release.

Investigators determined that on two separate occasions in January and February, Bonds paid to have sex while on duty and inside his patrol vehicle, according to the release.

Bonds was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Lauderdale County Justice Complex.

He is free on a $10,000 bond.

Bonds is currently suspended without pay.