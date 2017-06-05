Scattered Showers into the Evening



Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Monday

A stalled cold front is causing isolated showers in West Tennessee this evening. This activity is expected to continue past sunset but the Flash Flood Watch scheduled until 7 p.m. this evening was canceled early.

TONIGHT

Showers will continue off-and-on through the evening as the cold front slowly sinks to the south. This will give us a chance for rain past sunset and into early Tuesday morning. Be on the lookout for water covered roads and avoid them at all costs. This would be especially likely to encounter in areas of West Tennessee north of I-40 where the Flash Flood Watch lasts until 7. Temperatures will fall to the middle and upper 60s by sunrise Tuesday morning. Patchy fog will be possible in areas that get rain tonight.

Tomorrow, the cold front will begin to leave the area with a few showers possible in the morning. Conditions will then become windy during the later hours of the morning and the afternoon. For a look at how strong the winds could be this week, tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details, and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates to the forecast!

