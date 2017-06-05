Scattered Showers And Storms Today

Weather Update: 7:45 AM CDT:

Today:

Scattered Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected to gradually increase through this morning. Surface front has moved through, but an upper level system will push south across West Tennessee this evening.

Beyond today, we enter a quiet and cooler stretch of weather through next week. First, there will be a Canadian air mass moving across the Great Lakes. That air mass will bring much less humid air for the first half of the week. A ridge will build by this weekend which will bring much warmer and humid conditions back to West Tennessee by the weekend. I’ll have another check of the forecast coming up on Eyewitness News Midday ABC 11:30 AM and CBS at Noon.

VIPIR Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com