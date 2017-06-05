South Jackson business raises funds for family of mother of six, killed in ATV crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-A local business is raising money for Nikki Bland’s family,

the mother of six who was killed in an ATV wreck, just more than a week ago.

Snappy Tomato Pizza in south Jackson donated 20 percent of all sales, Monday to the family.

They also took donations and sold raffle tickets.

The restaurant’s owner said since the Bland Family is from the area, they consider them family.

“We are part of the south Jackson community here, the Blands are from Beach Bluff and we are all connected. We just wanted to do something to give back,” said Andrea Bell, owner of Snappy Tomato Pizza.

Their goal for Monday was raising $1,000. They hope to be able to give it to the family by Wednesday.