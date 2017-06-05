TBI adds man wanted for second degree murder to ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list

NASHVILLE, Tenn.-The Tennessee Bureau has added a suspected killer to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list.

David Evans Junior is wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on various charges including second degree murder.

He is suspected in two separate incidents where he is accused of firing shots at officers after they tried to pull him over.

If you have seen Evans or know where he can be found, call the TBI hotline at 1-(800) TBI FIND. A $1,000 reward is being offered.