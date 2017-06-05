Teens give back in Henry Co. for ‘Preserve Paris’ summer project

PARIS, Tenn. — More than 150 teens and their chaperones from across West Tennessee are in Paris this week for a program called Preserve Paris.

R ogersville Church of Christ has teamed up with several other churches to give homes in the Paris community a makeover.

Each group is doing things like scraping old paint from houses, doing yard work and even doing some light repair work before they begin painting.

For some teens like Bryce Garner, this is their second or third year being a part of the program.

“By the end of the week you have more friends, you have better relationships with the people that were already your friends, and you grow closer to God,” Garner said.

By the end of the week, each home will have gone through a significant transformation.

On Thursday night, the East Wood Church of Christ, the host congregation for this year’s Work Camp, will hold a banquet in honor of the project.

All homeowners involved will be invited, and a PowerPoint of the week’s results will be presented.

Up to 13 houses are expected to be repainted.